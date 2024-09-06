Coastal inundation alert for southern coasts

A coastal inundation alert is now in force for all low lying coastal areas of southern Viti Levu, Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

The Nadi weather office says this is due to a high pressure system to the far southeast of the country.

It says this system is expected to generate and direct moderate to heavy southerly swells over the southern waters, which may result in coastal inundation for low-lying coastal areas of southern parts of the country.

It further says that sea flooding of coastal areas during high tides can also be expected.