Climate resilient infrastructure is critical: Ro Filipe

The people of the Rewa Delta are increasingly experiencing the severe impacts of climate change, as rising sea levels lead to frequent inundations and flooding.

While opening the Rewa Provincial Council meeting yesterday morning, Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau stated that the government is prioritizing the development of climate-resilient infrastructure to safeguard the affected communities.

The minister emphasizes the government’s commitment to sustainability through the new budget and support from international partners.

“The people are also linked up in terms of sustainability, not only in village life but also generally. So I think livelihood is very important, connecting the infrastructure to the livelihood in the province.”

According to Ro Filipe, resilient infrastructure is essential in the fight against climate change to combat issues regarding sea level rise, which impacts farmlands, and that’s where resilient infrastructure comes in in terms of seawalls.

Rewa Provincial Council Chair, Ro Naulu Mataitini, highlighted that the climate-resilient program is a core component of the Rewa Sustainable Development Plan for 2024–2027.

“One of the four main pillars of the Sustainable Development Plan is climate resilience, which prioritizes addressing climate change and empowering people to be climate resilient.”

The Rewa Sustainable Development Plan aims to address the immediate and long-term impacts of climate change, ensuring that the people of Rewa are better equipped to withstand and adapt to these challenges.