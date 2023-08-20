Claims of harassment and verbal abuse of CPRs

Pacific Recycling Foundation founder, Amitesh Deo.

Pacific Recycling Foundation founder Amitesh Deo claims that Collection Pillars of Recycling continue to get harassed, verbally abused, and mistreated.

In a statement, Deo claims that in some instances, CPRs are told to hide when certain high-ranking figures are visiting dumpsites and other locations where they are collecting recyclables.

Deo claims that their mapping exercise has found that some municipal council officials are sometimes harsh, verbally abusive, and demand money from the CPRs, while there are other municipal councils that have created a very welcoming and warm environment for those involved in waste picking.

He says these challenges highlight the need for better understanding and support for CPRs’ rights and dignity in their essential role in waste management.

Questions have been sent to PRF to reveal where this is happening.