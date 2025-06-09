Civil servants to get another three percent pay rise

All civil servants will receive a three percent pay rise effective from August.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad, says this is in addition to the seven to 20 percent increase provided in the last budget.

He says this is a direct cash injection of $115 million into household incomes, with $85 million from last year’s increase and $30 million in this budget.

This means that civil servants will have received a total pay rise of between 10 to 23 percent within a year.

