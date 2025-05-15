Church to move beyond pulpit

About 338 circuits within the 59 divisions of the Methodist Church of Fiji entered the fourth day of its annual conference today.

During the session, the Indian Division confirmed a major decision which is for the church to move beyond the pulpit and into the streets.

Their new five-year vision is centred around the theme “Reach Out,” focusing on the unchurched, the marginalized, and those most affected by social issues.

Senior Steward of the Bethany Circuit in Nadi, Vili Finau.

Vili Finau, Senior Steward of the Bethany Circuit in Nadi, says Fiji’s social climate is changing rapidly.

He further stressed that much more needs to be done.

Reverend Abel Nand of the Lautoka Wesley Circuit voiced strong support for the five-year initiative, stating that the goal is to minister to the vulnerable not just with food, but with hope and a path to reform.

He shared that the Lautoka Circuit, through its Mana Morning Ministry, walks the streets once a month, offering food, prayers, and support to sex workers, street dwellers, and others in need.

“In Lautoka, we have this Mana Morning Ministry. Once a month, we go down to Marine Drive, and we see drunkards, we see many in need. It’s not just about giving them food we pray for them, and there’s a follow-up. Every circuit is now serious about this mission.”

However, Reverend Nand also advocates for strengthening family values encouraging families to return to the basics by sending their children to Sunday school, youth groups, and church programs.

