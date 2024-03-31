Christians celebrate resurrection Sunday

Christians are today commemorating the conclusion of the Easter weekend with Resurrection Sunday, a time synonymous with reflection, renewal and hope.

In a sermon delivered at the Centenary Church in Suva, former Methodist Church President Reverend Dr. Epineri Vakadewavosa emphasized the importance of revisiting our past experiences and using them as stepping stones towards a brighter future.

Rev. Dr. Vakadewavosa, drawing from Christian teachings, highlighted the centrality of resurrection in the Christian faith.

“Resurrection is the cornerstone of our Christian foundation,” he proclaimed, urging believers to delve deeper into its significance. “Understanding the true meaning of resurrection empowers us to embrace new beginnings and pursue God’s purpose for our lives.”

Amidst the challenges faced by Fiji, Rev. Dr. Vakadewavosa expressed optimism about the nation’s trajectory pointing towards progress and unity as guiding principles.

Rev. Dr. Vakadewavosa says that Resurrection Sunday serves as a poignant reminder that despite the trials and tribulations of life, there is always hope for renewal and redemption.

He reiterates that it is a time for individuals and communities to come together, reflecting on their journey thus far and recommitting themselves to the values of love, compassion and perseverance.

As Fijians gather with family and friends to celebrate this sacred day, Rev. Dr Vakadewavosa adds that they also they find inspiration in the timeless message of resurrection – that even in the darkest of times, there is always the promise of a new dawn.