Christians celebrate Palm Sunday

Today is a special day for children as Christians around the country celebrate Palm Sunday.

This marks the triumphal entry of Jesus into Jerusalem when palm branches were placed in his path, before his arrest on Holy Thursday and crucified on Good Friday.

On this day, special services are held by children in churches as a reminder of their significance in everyone’s lives.

Special feasts are also prepared to celebrate the existence and significance of children -a tradition practiced over the years.