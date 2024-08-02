Chinese embassy supports at-risk children

[Source: Supplied]

Minister for Women and Children Lynda Tabuya received a $40,000 grant from the Chinese Embassy to support the transformative work of Inspire Pacific.

Inspire Pacific is an NGO is committed to transforming the lives of at-risk children while fostering community growth.

Tabuya says the donation will make a difference in providing resources and support for the rehabilitation programs implemented by Inspire Pacific in the lives of children at risk.

Article continues after advertisement

“This grant will support Inspire Pacific in their provision of crucial support for at-risk youth, guiding them through a structured journey of rehabilitation, personal development, and successful reintegration into society.”

Tabuya commended Inspire Pacific for their dedication to creating a safe and nurturing environment for children in need of rehabilitation and integration support.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, believes this will assist Inspire Pacific in their efforts to empower young lives through programs such as the Tagane Mai Rehabilitation and Integration Program.

This collaboration between the Chinese Embassy, Inspire Pacific, and the Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection serves as a testament to the dedication of both the Ministry and Inspire Pacific in guaranteeing a brighter future for the children of Fiji.