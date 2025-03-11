China's political advisory body urged to create lasting unity

[Source: Xinhua News]

China’s top political advisory body has called for a greater push towards unity and solidarity in advancing the nation.

This was highlighted when the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China’s top political advisory body, concluded its annual session recenlty.

Chairman of the CPPCC Wang Huning said that under the guidance of the President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party of China (CPC), they were able to achieve the objectives set forth in 2024.

Wang added that last year, they were able to achieve their targets in economic and social development while pressing forward with new breakthroughs in modernization efforts.

He also urged all the political advisers to intensify their capacity for political consultation, upholding the ideals of the CPC leadership while undertaking deliberation of state affairs.

The CPPCC chair said that political advisers should offer solutions to address major issues, promote high-quality development, safeguard and improve people’s livelihoods, and maintain social harmony and stability.

Wang also called for the political body to uphold its duties and responsibilities and strengthen the unity of all Chinese people.

He noted that the CPPCC serves as the platform for promoting democracy, unity, and cooperation, while engaging people in State affairs.

Wang emphasized redefining the mechanisms that enabled in-depth consultation and the formation of broad consensus, which would solidify coordination between the various channels of consultation.

During the closing of the CPPCC, a few resolutions and reports were also approved, which were welcomed by the members of the political advisory body.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also attended the closing session with fellow leaders at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

