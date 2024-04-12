China to promote rice production

The Chinese government plans to assist Fiji in boosting its local rice production.

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian says Fiji has the perfect weather for rice cultivation; however, there is limited support.

Jian says China is willing to contribute in a significant way to boost production.

He says rice can be harvested three times in a year, and the Chinese government will use its agricultural experts to carry out studies on rice.

“If you plant rice, you can have three harvests a year, and also, Chinese agriculture researchers here, through their experiment, will find out the most productive species of rice, which we then promote to all the villagers. This way, we will double or triple the production of rice.”

The ambassador believes Fiji should not be relying on the import of rice.

He says China will ensure that many villages are supported through the Chinese rice project, which has been there for 10 years; however, more awareness is needed.

Last year, the rice import cost for Fiji increased to close to $60 million, whereas in previous years it was between $40 and $50 million.