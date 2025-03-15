China to aid Fiji’s poverty reduction plan

[File Photo]

Fiji is set to gain valuable insights from China as experts arrive in the coming weeks to assist in developing a comprehensive poverty reduction plan.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, SMEs, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, says the Chinese experts will help Fiji identify solutions to enhance the well-being of its people.

He adds that this collaboration presents an opportunity for Fiji to leverage China’s proven success in development, technology, and poverty alleviation strategies.

Kamikamica emphasizes that this initiative is part of Fiji’s broader effort to collaborate with countries worldwide in addressing socio-economic challenges.

“Then try to align it to export so China does that very well, they have done it on another scale and that’s how they have manage to lift people out of poverty because they have created economic opportunity.”

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian, says China stands ready to support Fiji with its resources.

“We will have a team of experts to visit Rewa province and to provide, they will conduct a field study. And then they will provide a poverty reduction plan. And then we will join hands together to help. For example, we set an example of a village. We help people out of poverty.”

Jian adds that this cooperation between China and Fiji underscores the importance of international partnerships in tackling global challenges and highlights how shared expertise can contribute to lasting, positive change.

