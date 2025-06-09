China reaffirms support for Fiji’s development

China has reiterated its commitment to supporting Fiji’s resilience, sustainable development, and trade.

In a media briefing, Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian highlighted China’s readiness to help grow Fiji’s economy.

“We’re ready to import more, so please produce more, and we will encourage more Chinese tourists to visit Fiji, we will support Chinese enterprises to invest in Fiji, Fiji is a land of hope for investment.”

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad welcomed the remarks, underlining the crucial role China plays in Fiji’s development.

“These are very important considerations for the Government and Government is working on it. There might be delays in certain areas or slow progress in certain areas, but the objective and the plan for the Government is to make sure that we put in policies and infrastructure that will accelerate the arrival of more tourists from China, more trade with China, and more deeper and meaningful partnership in a number of development areas.”

China’s support for Fiji’s development is now a key focus of the Government’s efforts to advance planned economic and infrastructure projects.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.