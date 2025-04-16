China labels US tariffs as ‘Economic Bullying’

China has described the United States’ recent tariffs on global trade partners, including Fiji, as a form of “economic bullying,” raising concerns about the impact on international trade relations.

Speaking at a press conference, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian criticized the U.S. for what he called reckless and unjustified tariff hikes, which have targeted countries like China and Fiji with punitive measures.

He urged nations worldwide to resist this form of unilateral trade aggression and to stand united against such economic pressure.

Article continues after advertisement

This call comes after the U.S. imposed a series of tariffs on imports, including a 32% tariff on all Fijian exports and increased duties on Chinese goods.

“China is a major nation and a responsible member of the international community. We stand firm against power politics, not only to protect our own sovereignty, security, and development interests, but also to uphold the common interest of all humanity, safeguard international fairness and justice.”

Ambassador Jian stated that China will not back down in the face of such aggression and will continue to defend its interests on the global stage.

He added that the Chinese government remains committed to safeguarding the principles of fair trade and will work alongside its international partners to uphold a multilateral trading system.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.