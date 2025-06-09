China eyes Agricultural ties with Fiji

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian (left), Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tuinabuna. [Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

China has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing food security, sustainable farming practices, and capacity-building programmes to benefit Fijian farmers.

This was highlighted during a courtesy visit to the Agriculture Minister by the Chinese Ambassador.

Ambassador Zhou Jian during the meeting discussed on strengthening bilateral cooperation in agriculture, with both sides exploring opportunities for technical collaboration, knowledge sharing, and potential projects to support farmers and rural communities in Fiji.

Minister Tunabuna acknowledged the longstanding partnership between Fiji and China, thanking China for its continued support towards agricultural development and resilience-building initiatives.

Both parties emphasised the importance of collaboration and mutual understanding in tackling challenges within the agriculture sector while creating new opportunities for growth and innovation.

