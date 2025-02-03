China and Fiji celebrate milestones

Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jian

Chinese Ambassador Zhao Jian is optimistic about the continued growth of the relationship between China and Fiji, highlighting the potential for a prosperous future for both nations.

He made the remarks during the Chinese New Year Spring Festival market in Suva, where he highlighted the significance of this year’s celebrations for Fiji.

“The Year of the Snake coincides with the 170th anniversary of the arrival of the Chinese in Fiji and the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Chinese Ambassador says Spring Festival is not only a time for Chinese families to reunite but also a symbol of the universal values of harmony, peace, and prosperity.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to fostering peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

He expressed a vision for a future where nations collaborate toward sustainable development and mutual success.