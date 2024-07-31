Children susceptible to human trafficking

Children as young as a ten-year-old have been discovered engaging in abuse of substances and drugs, which increases their vulnerability to human trafficking.

This has been revealed by Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga at a talanoa session to commemorate World Day against Trafficking in Persons yesterday.

Catanasiga says the interplay between drug trafficking and human trafficking has been alarmingly evident, which has demanded for the protection of the most vulnerable in society.

“Drug trafficking and sex work often operate hand in hand, creating an environment where young individuals are lured and sometimes forced into a life of exploitation. Peer pressure plays a significant role. It’s a powerful force, especially for young people.”

Catanasiga says children are at high risk when they are trapped in a cycle of exploitation.

“So, we are acknowledging that there are those who are involved in this that are of legal age and those who are very underage. Anyway, I digress. I mentioned the issue of brothels because when there are underage persons on these premises, it becomes easier for traffickers to prey on them.”

The Fiji Council of Social Services has therefore called for collective action from grassroots to national level in the fight against trafficking in person.

“Leave No Child Behind In The Fight Against Human Trafficking” is the theme for this year’s World Day Against Trafficking In Persons.