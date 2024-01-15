Children reflect the state of our societies

Children are slowly becoming out of control, due to lack of values claims Fiji Sevashram Sangha President Swami Sanyuktanand.

He made the statement at the closing of the Suva Youth Camp yesterday.

Sanyuktanand says it is sad to see that children are becoming involved in crime and drug abuse.

He adds our children reflect the state of our society.

“Children are the mirrors of our society. When you look at our children it shows the state of how our society is.”

Sanyuktanand emphasizes that positively empowering the youths is an important aspect that needs to be understood so that our nation can prosper.

Minster for Youth Jese Saukuru says the Ministry has outlined plans for more youth development this year.

“Our youths in Fiji really need to know themselves until they know themselves, they will go blindly and they will be lost.”

Saukuru states they will be focusing on youth skills development and training.