Child welfare officers stress family support

Child Welfare Officers from the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection met with families at the Wailekutu Samoan Community to raise awareness on child safety and protection.

Acting Senior Welfare Officer for Child Protection, Nanise Ratumaiyale, urged parents to spend quality time with their children and ensure they feel heard and loved at home.

She highlighted the growing social issues affecting youths in the community and stressed that children need strong support from both their families and the wider community.

Ratumaiyale warned that when children feel rejected at home and in their community, they may turn elsewhere for support.

She also reminded children that while they have rights, they also have responsibilities — encouraging them to respect their parents, their community and the laws of the country.

The session included an activity where children shared their dreams with their families, with parents encouraged to actively support their goals.

