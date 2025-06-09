Charters to spend night at FICAC HQ

Former Fijian journalist Charlie Charters will spend the night at the headquarters of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption in Suva after being detained at Nadi International Airport earlier today.

His lawyer, Seforan Fatiaki, has confirmed to FBC News that Charters is in good spirits. He says a statement will be issued tomorrow clarifying what transpired.

Charters was initially detained at Nadi Airport before being handed over to FICAC officers and transported to Suva.

His detention has sparked public discussion, including comments from prominent lawyer Richard Naidu.

The 57-year-old sports marketing expert, who holds dual Fiji and United Kingdom citizenship, arrived in the country on Sunday to renew his Fiji passport. He was scheduled to depart for Sydney tonight on Fiji Airways flight FJ915.

Charters has previously written extensively about alleged links between FICAC and the Fiji Sports Council, citing publicly available documents and whistleblower testimony.

FICAC is yet to respond to questions sent by FBC News this afternoon.

