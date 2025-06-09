Charters brought to Suva

Multiple reliable sources have confirmed to FBC News that former Fijian journalist and author Charlie Charters has been brought to Suva.

A border agent at Nadi International Airport told FBC News that Charters was initially held in their custody. However, the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has since taken over the investigation and assumed custody of him.

FBC News has also been reliably informed that Charters is not being held at either the Nadi or Namaka Police Stations.

Charters was reportedly held at immigration earlier today. It is understood that he was in the country to renew his Fijian passport and was scheduled to travel to Sydney later today.

Charters’ lawyer has also confirmed that his client’s electronic devices have been seized.

He says Charters was able to contact his family before the devices were taken.

Meanwhile, Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto while responding to questions from FBC News said Immigration officers were acting in compliance with an alert notice issued by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Charters has written extensively about alleged links between FICAC and the Fiji Sports Council, citing publicly available documents and whistleblower testimony in his work.

Questions sent to FICAC regarding Charters’ detention remain unanswered at this stage.

