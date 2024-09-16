Challenges of serving in rural areas

[Source: Ministry of Justice/Facebook]

Government officials in Koro are facing significant challenges in delivering services to local communities due to connectivity issues, transportation, and the condition of the roads.

According to Koro District Officer, Salaseini Baleigau, black spots in connectivity on certain areas in the island have hindered their ability to reach certain areas efficiently.

In some cases, officials have had to travel on foot to remote locations to ensure that essential services are provided to the people.

“Connectivity is one of the setbacks that we always face as government officers serving in the island. And secondly, it would be inconsistent in shipping schedule visiting Koro.”

Despite these difficulties, Baleigau reassured the public that government representatives are committed to going the extra mile to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their location, receive the services they need.

Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, acknowledged the limited resources available to the officials but praised their determination to fulfil their duties.

“Nobody should be left behind. That’s what we are encouraged to do. Ministers go out in the field, meet with the officers, although we don’t have any officers here in Koro Island. But actually, as a government minister, I listen to all the views and the challenges of the services.”

As efforts continue to improve infrastructure and address the connectivity gaps, government officials remain focused on their mission to serve the people of Koro, ensuring that no village is left behind.