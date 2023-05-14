Celebrate diversity and multiculturalism: Katonivere

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere [left] with the former president Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote at the Rotuma Day celebrations [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

We must use, promote, learn and teach our language and mother tongue to our children and grandchildren so that our identity is equally embraced and protected.

This was highlighted by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the Rotuma Day celebrations on Rotuma Island yesterday.

Ratu Wiliame says Fiji continues to live harmoniously and as Head of State, he is proud to witness our communities continue to celebrate our diversity and multiculturalism.

Article continues after advertisement

“Rotuma while its geographical location is isolated and the size of the island – small, Rotuma has had a disproportionate impact on Fiji’s development and progress over the years and continues to date.”



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The President says the many accomplishments and achievements of Rotumans to Fiji are significant, highlighting that of former President, Major-General (Ret’d) Jioji Konrote.

He says as a career soldier, Konrote rose up the ranks through merit to become Major-General and then Commander-in-Chief, a retired government minister, permanent secretary, diplomat and former parliamentarian.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Ratu Wiliame says this is an accolade very few Rotumans and even Fijians can boast of achieving.

He also acknowledged government’s commitment to improving critical infrastructure in outer island communities such as Rotuma.