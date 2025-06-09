CCF pushes for smarter shopping

[file photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji is stepping up market surveillance due to problems in marketplaces.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says CCF is not only addressing consumer complaints but is also focusing on public health.

She says they intend to promote making wise decisions when purchasing goods.

Shandil says they will report consumer-related health issues to the relevant authorities and help consumers make better choices through awareness.

She says to boost their efforts, they are working on an important project called “Pick More Vegetables.”

The chief executive says this project will encourage consumers to eat healthier by adding more vegetables to their daily meals.

“So there’s more need for consumers to change behavior in terms of their eating habits. So here we’re trying to promote better nutrition and overall well-being of our consumers.”

Shandil adds that through these efforts, the council aims to combat issues related to non-communicable diseases by promoting healthier lifestyles and better food choices among consumers.

