CCF intensifies market surveillance to ensure compliance

The Consumer Council of Fiji has conducted 121 surveillance operations throughout the festive season to ensure consumer protection and market compliance.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says that the purpose of these operations is to verify whether traders are complying with existing consumer protection laws.

She further says that 94 surveillances were carried out in November, with an additional 27 completed so far in December, and more are still ongoing.

Shandil adds that traders have been caught breaching a number of conditions, including poor-quality products, selling expired goods, or tampering with expiry dates.

“Market surveillances are to ensure consumer protection and market compliance. What we do is, when we see issues during our surveys, we have a discussion with the managers or traders and try to make sure that everything out there is complying with the laws in place, like the consumer protection laws. We have the FCCC Act and other acts that protect our consumers.”

She is encouraging customers to make informed purchasing decisions.

“You have to be mindful of your budget, know your rights, and be aware of scams. This is the time when many scammers will come up with different investment opportunities and so forth, just to rip you off. Support local businesses, which is very important, and stay safe.”

The Consumer Council, through market surveillance, seeks to ensure better compliance and accountability among traders, issuing warning letters to address issues and prevent future problems.