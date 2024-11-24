Capital Insurance Ltd applauded for economic contribution

Capital Insurance Limited has not only grown its footprint but has established itself as a source of strength for Fijians and its neighbours in the Pacific.

This was highlighted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica at the organization’s 10th-anniversary celebration yesterday.

Kamikamica says Capital Insurance Ltd’s products on life, medical and general insurance play a vital role in risk management and financial stability for individuals and enterprises.

“It stands as one of the growing number of companies that have grown a footprint across our region in an attempt to continue to build a resilient and strong Pacific economy.”

Kamikamica organization provides safety and security from safeguarding large corporations to protecting micro, small and medium enterprises.

He says the government is committed to supporting initiatives that build strength and resilience for families and businesses that contribute to the economy.

Kamikamica says together, the government and Capital Insurance Ltd can build an economy that leaves no individual or business behind, ensuring growth translates into an improved standard of living for every Fijian.

Capital Insurance Fiji has a dedicated team of 120 staff who have served over 500,000 customers in Fiji and other Pacific Island Countries over the last decade.