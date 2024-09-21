Capacity building key to National Land Use Strategy

[File Photo]

The government aims to strengthen capacity building for planners to enhance the delivery of the National Land Use Master Plan.

This initiative will also raise public awareness regarding the sustainable management of land resources.

The priority has been outlined in both the National Development Plan 2025-2029 and Vision 2050.

The government states that it will focus on developing appropriate education and awareness programs to promote sustainable resource management.

This effort includes creating opportunities for communities and land users to actively participate in planning and implementing sound land-use practices.