Cancer society register more than 1,222 cases

The Fiji Cancer Society has registered more than 1,222 diagnosed cancer cases, with 20 new cases recorded for the month of January 2026.

These figures were highlighted as Fiji recently commemorated World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4, to raise awareness, promote prevention, encourage early detection, and strengthen cancer care efforts.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan acknowledged the strong support, noting that while Fijians are diverse, cancer affects every community, settlement and family across the country.

“We walked for support this morning, and I encourage you to walk for support because no one should go down this path alone.”

Data from the Society shows that the most common cancers registered include breast, cervical, colorectal and prostate cancer, while liver, cervical and breast cancers remain the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women.

Chan stressed that up to one-third of cancers are preventable, urging Fijians to adopt healthier lifestyles through better nutrition, physical activity, avoiding tobacco, limiting alcohol consumption, and being sun smart.

She also emphasised the importance of knowing one’s body and seeking medical attention early.

The Society continues to highlight that many cancer cases in Fiji are still detected at late stages, making treatment more challenging.

The Fiji Cancer Society further hopes to encourage early detection, promote screening, particularly for cervical cancer and remind the public that early diagnosis saves lives.

