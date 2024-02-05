Cancer recognizes no limit

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Co-operatives Manoa Kamikamica says cancer knows no boundaries.

He says the disease transcends race, gender, socioeconomic status and geography.

Kamikamica made these remarks during the landmark lighting ceremony for World Cancer Day in Suva last night.

[ Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In support of the global awareness drive, Suva’s Grand Pacific Hotel will illuminate the building in orange and blue colours throughout this month to mark World Cancer Day.

The Acting Prime Minister points out that the care gap is a complex issue, comprising barriers to screening and early detection, limitations in accessing state-of-the-art treatments and unequal survivorship care.

Kamikamica reiterates the crucial importance of early detection as being diagnosed with cancer at later stages limits treatment options and often results in less favorable outcomes.



[ Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds that this is a situation no family should have to face especially considering the financial burden associated with cancer care which forces families to make impossible choices between healthcare and other necessities.

The Health Ministry, he adds is actively working to enhance services for cancer patients.

This includes the completion and ongoing renovation of healthcare centres across the country as well as the recruitment of over 300 healthcare professionals including doctors, nurses, scientists and technical staff experts to improve service delivery in healthcare.