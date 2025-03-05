Cancer care gets a boost

Pinktober Campaign to help make a difference in the fight against cancer

The Fiji Cancer Society’s Community Palliative Care Program received a major boost today to support training for community health workers in the Nadi medical area.

It received $65,625 from NewWorld IGA, which the company had raised during its Pinktober Campaign to help make a difference in the fight against cancer.

The Community Palliative Care Program aims to equip community health workers with the skills needed to provide quality care.

Fiji Cancer Society Finance Chair Atonio Takala stresses the importance of palliative care for patients with life-limiting conditions like cancer and other non-communicable diseases.

Takala says the training covers key aspects such as pain management, emotional support, and communication skills.

“The community palliative care program has completed two phases: the central division and Nadroga/Navosa province training a total of 191 participants.”

Takala adds that it is vital to provide compassionate and effective care to patients in their final stages of life.

Meanwhile, over the past decade, New World IGA has contributed more than $360,000 to the society, reinforcing its commitment to supporting cancer awareness for patients.

