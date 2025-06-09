Canada opens High Commission in Fiji.

Fiji has welcomed the official opening of the Canadian High Commission in Fiji, a significant milestone in the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

Speaking at the opening, the current Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka extended its congratulations to the Government of Canada, noting that the establishment of the High Commission reflects Canada’s strong and growing commitment to Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

The move sends a clear message of Canada’s intent to deepen its presence, partnership, and engagement in this part of the world.

The new High Commission is expected to strengthen diplomatic ties and expand cooperation in key areas including trade, climate action, education, development, and people-to-people connections, priorities that are central to Fiji and the Pacific family as a whole.

Ditoka also welcomed the presence of Canada’s first High Commissioner Jennifer Lalonde, reaffirming Canada’s role as a trusted partner as both nations mark 55 years of diplomatic relations.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Fiji, I extend our sincere congratulations to the Government of Canada and the opening of the Canadian High Commission here in Suva. It’s a significant milestone that reflects Canada’s deepening commitment to Fiji and the wider Pacific region.”

Minister Ditoka expressed his anticipation of working closely with the Canadian High Commission to advance shared interests and deliver tangible benefits for Fijians.

