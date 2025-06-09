Calls for youths to protect ozone layer

Director of Environment Senimili Baleinacakau

The Ministry of Environment and Climate change is urging the public especially young people, to take action to protect the ozone layer as the nation joins the world in marking 40 years of global environmental progress.

Speaking at today’s World Ozone Day event in Suva, Director of Environment Senimili Baleinacakau said the celebration is not just about policy, it’s about people and their everyday choices.

“The ozone layer protects all of us. Its story shows how science, cooperation, and action can make a real difference in our lives.”

She also highlights the achievements in phasing out harmful chemicals like CFCs and reducing HCFCs, stressing that these efforts safeguard the health of families, communities, and the environment.

Baleinacakau encouraged students to become “ozone heroes” by making simple everyday choices, turning off lights, recycling, using eco-friendly products, and sharing their knowledge with friends and family.

“The healing of the ozone layer is proof that our actions matter. Each one of us can contribute to a healthier planet.”

World Ozone Day is observed every September 16. It also marks the signing of the Montreal Protocol, widely regarded as one of the world’s most successful environmental agreements.

