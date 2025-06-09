Calls for Review as Fiji’s After-Care Fund Act turns 81

The Fiji Servicemen’s After-Care Fund Act is now 81 years old and has seen no major amendments to reflect the evolving landscape, according to Secretary Serevi Vananalagi.

Established in 1944, the Act has only undergone minor amendments, mainly regarding eligibility for inclusion in the After-Care Fund.

Vananalagi highlighted that the first amendment was made in 1992, allowing those who took part in the Malayan campaign and their relatives to be included. In 1995, eligibility was expanded to include those involved in operations on Christmas Island. The third amendment, in 2007, incorporated overseas peacekeepers.

He added that the last amendment in 2017 included members of the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Corrections Service who participated in peacekeeping missions overseas.

Vananalagi says that the current budget allocated by the government is $45.9 million, supporting a payroll of 10,483 individuals, depending on the number of deceased beneficiaries.

