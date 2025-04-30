Call to allow ex-prisoners to contest election

[Source: Fiji Law Reform Commission/Facebook]

A submission has been made for serving and former prisoners to be allowed to contest for elections and be the voice for other inmates.

Tuveta Vuinakelo, while speaking during the consultations on the review of the electoral laws, made the submission that he intends to be the voice and represent the needs and welfare of prisoners and their families.

He says that this is based on the experience as a former convict, and how the eight-year stand-down period is limiting their rights to stand for elections.

In response, Electoral Reform Commission Chair Daniel Fatiaki stressed that while this is mandated under the constitution, reducing the number of years to nothing is an option that would enable former prisoners to also contest for the election.

“Frankly, I think the stand-down period is unconstitutional and illegal. It constitutes a second punishment for a crime. And that is unconstitutional. And that is against human rights. I don’t care what this silly little blue book says. Take it from me. In my court, that wouldn’t stand. I wouldn’t tolerate it.”

Fatiaki adds that once a person is out of prison, they have served their time, and it’s their right to be considered as a candidate.

Meanwhile, the consultation on the review of the Electoral Act 2014, Political Parties Act 2013, and Electoral Act 2012 continues in Taveuni today.

