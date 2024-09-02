Cabinet will discuss Tabuya's proposal: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the idea to bring back the death penalty will be thoroughly discussed.

FBC News asked the Prime Minister about his stance on the proposal by Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya for the death penalty to apply for individuals found with large amounts of drugs.

Rabuka says Fiji still has the death penalty in its laws but is currently being suspended.

The Prime Minister says the proposal by Tabuya will be discussed by the Cabinet and also in the social leaderships in the country.

“No it will not be implemented yet until it is properly discussed through Cabinet and also through the social leaderships.”

Fiji abolished the death penalty for ordinary crimes in 1979 and for all crimes in 2015 and the last execution occurred in 1964.

Tabuya had earlier stated that it is her duty to highlight all options available, so it is her call as the line minister tasked with the welfare and protection of the children and vulnerable Fijians.

She said the proposal can form part of the public consultations on the review of the 2013 Constitution if the Cabinet agrees to include it and Parliament passes it by 75 percent majority, and then a referendum by 75 percent of the registered voter population of Fiji.

Tabuya highlighted it is her opinion that the public interest to protect our children, youth, citizens, and our borders outweighs the individual’s right to life and cruel and unusual punishment.