Cabinet to decide on scrapping No-Repeat Policy

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Cabinet is expected to make a decision on the removal of the No-Repeat Policy or automatic progression policy.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says automatic progression has created a culture of complacency, leaving knowledge gaps among students.

Radrodro says the current practice in Fiji enables the automatic progression of students to the next level up to Year 12.

He says a national stakeholder consultation was conducted in January with approximately 80 participants and an online survey was also conducted.

The Education Minister says the report of this review will be submitted to Cabinet for a decision.

He adds that groundwork has also begun for public consultation for the reintroduction of scaling in the national examination process, and a steering committee has been set up to look into this.

