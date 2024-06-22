Cabinet endorses National ID Program

[File Photo]

A National ID Card Steering Committee will be established to oversee the management, governance, legal, and policy frameworks for the National ID Program.

This is because the cabinet has endorsed the implementation of the National Digital Identification Programme.

The first phase will see the introduction of electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) by the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

eKYC is a modern process that simplifies customer verification by allowing businesses to verify the identity of customers electronically.

The Singapore Cooperation Enterprise conducted a study from 2019-2022 on the practicality and feasibility of implementing a national ID card.