Cabinet approves review of Act

Cabinet has approved the review of the 1971 Pesticide Act which provides the registration and sale of pesticides in Fiji.

The Act establishes specific requirements for the registration and information that should be included on the labels of all pesticides in Fiji.

Pesticides are essential in agricultural processes however these products are also hazardous and the trade and use of these pesticide products need to be controlled, through modern and enforceable legislation.

Article continues after advertisement

The International Code of Conduct on Pesticide Management mandates comprehensive pesticide laws, ensuring safety from production to disposal, reducing residue risks for safer food and workplaces for farmers, and protecting the environment.

The importance of having enforceable pesticide legislation in place as a foundation for pesticide management is essential.

The outcomes of the review including draft legislation will be submitted to Cabinet for consideration.