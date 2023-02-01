Cabinet approves municipal council elections

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a press conference this morning.

The Cabinet has approved the process to be adopted to facilitate the election of municipal councillors for towns and City councils.

This has been confirmed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka following the cabinet meeting yesterday.

Rabuka says the process includes the establishment of a working group chaired by the Permanent Secretary for Local Government and comprising heads of central agencies, the CEO’s of municipal councils and the Fiji Elections Office.

“The working group will formulate recommendations to the Minister for Housing and Local government on municipal boundaries, demarcation of wards for each municipality, number of counsellors for each municipal council and the necessary amendment to the existing legislations.”

The Prime Minister says the working group will also prepare a detailed action plan for the delivery of a successful municipal election including legislative amendments, policies, guidelines and standard operating procedures.

Rabuka says the working group will also prepare a budget for elections for the 13 municipal councils and the operational costs for municipal councils with the elected councillors.

He adds the Minister for local government will then table the action plan back at cabinet.

The Prime Minister says assessment and performance review for municipal council’s chief executive officer and special administrators will also be undertaken concurrently by the Ministry of local government.