C27-J Aircraft to enhance Fiji’s air surveillance

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) C27-J Spartan aircraft will be a familiar sight in airports in Fiji and Papua New Guinea this year.

This is the result of DPAP – the Defence Pacific Air Program – that the Australian Government offers the two Pacific Island countries.

For Fiji, DPAP fits in well under its Vuvale Partnership with Australia.

It will also see the RAAF plane operating in Fiji for a two-week period at eight weeks interval.

Six deployment is planned for 2024.



The C27 arrived in Fiji on February 18th and was received by the Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua.

Tikoduadua highlights that Fiji and Australia are working together to boost Pacific resilience to traditional and non-traditional security threats.



Australian Defence Adviser Colonel Henry Stimson says DPAP will help deepen the partnership with Fiji through training, enhanced inter-operability and the conduct of mutually beneficial tasks.

During RAAF first surveillance flights in Fiji, the aircraft was involved in a demo-operation of a search and rescue alongside the Republic of Fiji Navy Ship (RFNS) “Savenaca” near Vetaua Island off Taveuni, and delivered a humanitarian mission of medical supplies to Rotuma.



Suva’s Colonial War Memorial Hospital Senior Surgical Registrar, Dr Semiti Vakabua who flew on the mission to Rotuma says the trip enabled doctors to examine the surgical capabilities of the new Rotuma Hospital.



The next rotation of the C27 plane will be in mid-April.