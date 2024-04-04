Buyer registrations close for SPTE

[Source: Pacific Tourism Organisation/Facebook]

The Pacific Tourism Organization has announced the closure of buyer registrations for the South Pacific Tourism Exchange 2024.

Seventy international travel buyers from Europe, Japan, the United States of America, India, Hong Kong, China, New Zealand, and Australia will also be part of the exchange.

SPTO Executive Christopher Cocker says the essence of SPTE 2024 lies in its theme, “Pacific Fusion Celebrating Diverse Products and Cultures,” which celebrates the mixture of cultures and products that define the region.

Cocker emphasized that Tourism is pivotal in the Pacific region, serving as an economic engine and a gateway for engaging with local communities and indigenous populations.

He adds it significantly improves livelihoods, fosters representation, and promotes equitable benefits from tourism activities.

SPTE 2024 will take place in Nadi from May 4th to 5th at the Sheraton Fiji Resort and Spa.