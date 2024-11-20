Busy year for PSC claims Chair

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada says 2024 has been a busy year them, with new appointments and policy developments to ensure smooth service delivery of the civil service.

Speaking on the margins of the Climate Change Capacity Building and Strategic Planning Workshop, Rokovada highlighted that they developed new policies and agreements to assist the public service sector.

He states they have made numerous permanent secretary appointments and mission head capacities.

“So many things are happening, aside from the postings of P.S.s, appointments of P.S.s. Mind you, since we started work last year in January, we’ve recruited 22 Permanent Secretaries already, and we’re also involved in the recruitment selection of nine heads of missions, diplomatic missions. So that’s a big task.”

Rokovada says that despite the challenges faced, they have managed to continue with minimal interference to the public.

The PSC chair adds they have many plans lined up for the New Year, with filling in the vacant PS positions a top priority for them.