Business returning to normal

Jai Raj and Son Distributor staff inspecting their products

Business is slowly returning to normal for one of Labasa’s oldest and thriving businesses.

Jai Raj and Son Distributor trading as Babasiga Spice Masters was severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic but is back on its feet.

Managing Director Jai Raj says they are slowly getting back their usual customers and business is thriving.

Managing Director Jai Raj

The company – known to many as Babasiga Spice Master is operating out of the family property in Bulileka.

They get their spices from India, repack them and distribute it across Vanua Levu.

“First I started in the market. From the market, I started distributing with major supermarkets like RB Patel and all other small shops. Now, highway to Naoubwalu, Savusavu – all the small shops.”

With the company growing tremendously from what it was 20 years ago, demand for its products from across Vanua Levu has also grown.

“Before it (demand) was very small now. But now, we had to buy a Hiace van because we getting orders now. So, you can imagine how much we supply now.”

Recently, the company has ventured into producing savoury snacks and there are plans to also supply all their products to Viti Levu soon.

The business has a stall at the Labasa Market, where they sell all their products.