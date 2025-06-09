Business excellence awards spotlight future leaders

Fiji is strengthening its culture of innovation, quality, and sustainable business practice, Acting President and Chief Justice Salesi Temo said at the 2025 Fiji Business Excellence Awards.

He described it as a privilege and honor to celebrate enterprise and excellence.

Temo said the event reflects Fiji’s vision for progress, prosperity and unity.

He added that development must ensure no one is left behind while the nation works toward economic growth, national security and sustainable development.

The Acting President said the Awards highlight the resilience and dedication of organisations across Fiji, from small businesses to major corporations.

He noted that the event recognises not only business success but also commitments to quality, ethical leadership, and continuous improvement.

Citing the National Development Plan 2024-2029 and Vision 2050, Temo reiterated the government’s aim of building a resilient, people-centered economy driven by innovation and opportunity.

He said the private sector, alongside government and civil society was vital in achieving this vision.

Temo highlighted success stories across the country.

The Kamal family in Labasa turned lockdown challenges into a thriving agri-business now preparing for international exports.

Saunitoga Enterprises of Ovalau developed a solar-powered yaqona farm producing Heritage Kava for global markets.

Youth-led digital initiatives such as High Tech Youth blend creativity, culture and technology.

He states these are stories of belief, resilience, and possibility.

He also acknowledged Fiji National University’s National Training and Productivity Centre for its commitment to innovation and workplace excellence.

Temo highlighted the National 5S Certification Program and recent certifications by Fiji Ports Corporation Limited and Fiji Gateway Hotel.

He said this partnership with the Business Excellence Awards creates a powerful system for learning, growth and national progress.

This year, five government agencies also participated in the awards, showing the public sector’s dedication to raising service standards.

Temo said award recipients demonstrate leadership in innovation, quality, sustainability and ethical practice, setting a benchmark for others.

He urged all Fijians to stay united and determined, saying the country an achieve a future that is prosperous, inclusive and sustainable.

