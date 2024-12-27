Business as usual in the North

Despite the continuous heavy rain that was experienced overnight in a few places around Vanua Levu, all flood-prone areas remain unaffected.

This includes villages and communities along the coastal area and residential area in Bua and Macuata.

In Savusavu and Labasa, all public transport remains operational, and businesses are as usual in both towns and all business centres around the North.

In Labasa, all roads and crossings remain accessible to traffic; however, the Konsami crossing is still closed to traffic.

Police officers are also in town monitoring the situation.

Motorists and the general public are advised to take precautionary measures as more rain is expected later today.