Burglary suspect arrested

[Photo: File]

Police have arrested one of three suspects allegedly involved in a daylight burglary in Nasinu.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe said the suspect was arrested in Namadi and is being held at the Valelevu Police Station.

Vusonilawe says the suspect will also be questioned over other pending cases of a similar nature.

Police are continuing their search for the remaining two suspects.

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Meanwhile, a suspect linked to a separate burglary in Nausori is currently in remand.

Vusonilawe says police received a report of an alleged assault on August 12. The suspect was arrested, charged and produced in court on August 14.

He will be remanded until August 26.

The burglary report was lodged on August 14 while the suspect was being processed for the assault case.

Vusonilawe says police will apply for the suspect to be remanded in police custody to allow investigations into the burglary to continue.

He says divisional operations teams are taking reports of robberies, burglaries and petty crimes seriously.

More targeted operations are planned as Fiji enters the school holiday period and prepares for major events.

Members of the public can call 1681 to report a crime, provide information or lodge complaints about police service delivery.