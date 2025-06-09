Budget adds 1,000 police to combat crime, drugs

The 2025–2026 Budget introduces a series of measures aimed at curbing drug use, HIV and crime.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says that to tackle the growing HIV crisis fueled by drug use and needle sharing Government is allocating $10 million for a comprehensive approach to testing, prevention, public awareness, and controlling the spread of HIV.

Professor Prasad says they are determined to tackle this health emergency before it becomes an uncontrollable national crisis.

“Keeping Fiji safe and protecting the well-being of all Fijians is a fundamental responsibility of the Government. In recent years, the growing threat of illicit drugs, rise in criminal activity and alarming increase in HIV cases (due principally to rise in drug use) have emerged as serious challenges. These are complex social issues that need a whole of nation response. We need to tackle this head on and in a coordinated way and we call upon everyone to join us in the fight against drugs, crime and HIV.”

Professor Prasad says for maintaining internal security the Fiji Police Force is provided an increased funding of $240.3 million in this budget, an increase of $13.5 million.

He adds that to strengthen the capability of our Police Force the government has agreed to increase the size of the force by an additional 1,000 personnel, taking the full strength of the Police force to more than 6,550 across all ranks.

“This is one officer to 137 people-meaning 730 officers per 100,000 population- the standard acceptable number is around 300 per 100,000 population. We are more than double. This is a major investment and will be done in two phases at an additional cost of around $40 million.”

For the first phase, $19.5 million is provided in this budget to commence the recruitment of 538 additional officers, on top of around 300 vacant positions that will be filled.

“This would mean an extra manpower of over 800 officers immediately. This added strength should now provide a much bigger police visibility, mobility and presence around the country. We are also pleased to announce that government earlier this month had also approved additional funding of $8.6 million to the Fiji Police Force for their salary progression which will continue.”



Hundreds of needles and syringes were found in Vatuwaqa, Suva last year

Professor Prasad adds that these actions represent a clear and coordinated response to crime, drugs, and public health threats.

He adds that the government is investing in our police, building institutional capacity, strengthening border control, closing regulatory loopholes, and promoting transparency.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad

Professor Prasad says that with drug trade comes dirty money and they are strengthening measures to identify and tackle this.

“Currently, individuals can open mobile wallet accounts without a Tax Identification Number, and SIM cards can even be purchased with only a photo ID. These loopholes enable tax evasion, money laundering, and underground economic activity through digital wallets.”

He adds to address this, all mobile wallet account holders will be required to register with a TIN and a six-month transition period will be provided to allow for full compliance.

He adds the government will also introduce a mandatory Asset Declaration regime for all registered sole traders in Fiji.

