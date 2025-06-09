More From The FBC
News
Budget 2025-26 LIVE UPDATE
June 26, 2025 3:16 pm
eDUCATION GETS $4M
Bainimarama and Qiliho plead not guilty
Hopes rest with the youths says Dr Brand
Fijians assured of balanced, forward-looking budget
FTUC urges government to prioritise workers’ rising costs
Islanders call for budget support in agriculture and infrastructure
Budget announcement to include seawall for Naimalavau village
FCOSS pushes for citizen power to watch public projects
Bainimarama demands $337K in pension fight with government
Kapawale verdict now set for next month
Police dig into COI report
Fiji activates cyber response team
Budget 2025-26 LIVE UPDATE
Disney launches stage musical 'Hercules' in London
Elio and the reason today's original children's films are flopping
Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film
No scars from last Fiji Test for Wallabies
Williams finds discipline and strength in the ring
Fiji Deaf Rugby team set to compete
Delai appointed as referee for Australia and Slovenia clash
First revellers arrive at UK's Glastonbury Festival
No cuts, no ‘A’ rating – Kajol-starrer Maa is a RARE horror film to be awarded with a U/A certificate
True to life or not, F1 movie draws on decades of drama
Kim Kardashian Starring in Bratz Movie
Sixteen deaths recorded in Kenya protests
Armenia arrests archbishop over alleged coup plot
A chance for my family to experience Fijian life: Mayanavanua
Samoa ready to rumble
Ukraine turns to Africa in its struggle against Russia
Cancer spike among iTaukei women
Minister confident in increased budget assistance
Kwong siblings find strength in numbers for Mini Games Journey
Harassment at sea hits all genders, captain warns
BOG returns to Labasa after two decades
Hidden substances and drug use prompt action in schools
Ronaldo to extend Al-Nassr stay
Calls for support in addiction recovery
Sir Gareth joins the greats as football's seventh knighted manager
Bilateral pledge to crush narcotics threat
Big win for Navitilevu villages
Plan to stop bus card chaos for students
Plan to boost women’s wallets
Greece arrests Georgian suspected of fuelling Chios fire with cigarette
Raducanu misses out on Eastbourne quarter-final
Mahershala Ali doesn't know 'where Marvel is at right now' with Blade reboot: 'Let them know I'm ready'
Ceasefire between Israel and Iran appears to hold as Trump vents frustration with both sides
Kativerata demands urgent action on drug crisis
Tamani and Talacolo’s teams in the hunt
Kwong siblings ready for big splash in Palau
Tora moved by street girls' struggles, Hibiscus Festival date set
Government slams Goundar Shipping for environmental breach
Women seafarers face hidden harassment crisis
Radrodro calls for bold education reforms
Electoral Commission awaits formal notice on vacant seat
Malware and phishing lead cyber attacks
Fiji monitors Middle East crisis, Nationals safe
Rainibogi encourages teammates
Reform could boost jobs, Visa chances
Iran hangs three men
Life-saving services reach hundreds in Navua
Tagi out, Tawake in
US strikes failed to destroy Iran's nuclear sites
Fiji Army to host British Army in curtain raiser
HIV stigma costly as children infected
US to give $30 million to Gaza aid operation
Naduvalo replaces injured Tuwai in Indian League
FCEF proposes student work attachment
Sean "Diddy" Combs Confirms He Won't Testify in Rare Message to Court
Welfare recipients push for payment hike
Rasoki set for Pacific Mini Games debut
FHTA demands action on infrastructure
TRC pushes for real unity
Fewer Fijians tying the knot
Fiji’s workforce still male-dominated, stats show
Hilton Fiji named a great place to work
'F1' film puts viewers in the driver's seat for a tale of second chances
Rokoua Rasaku signs with SOC Rugby
Government moves to clear old criminal records
Dashcam exposes robbery duo in Suva
Water, mining, transport jobs score pay hikes
Actor who plays Jesus on TV's 'The Chosen' visits the Vatican
Trump tells Congress that Iran had nuclear weapons program, contradicting US spy agencies
Beast and Junior Binnu tested by amateurs
Weightlifting Fiji eager to compete
Melanesia set to lead global push
Fiji steps up monitoring of peacekeepers in high-risk zones
SGS U18 to sharpen up for next round
Consumer watchdog wants power to name and shame scammers
European giants humbled: Cup World Cup
IDADAIT to target students with tailored awareness activities
Experts say early education holds key to women in engineering
Israel kills 40 in further Gaza bloodshed
FICAC charges man over forged FNU papers
Drugs and known offender seized
FICAC denies reinstatement claims
Duckett leads England to classic defeat of India
FMF launches “Super Wednesday” movie deal at Life Cinemas
Questions raised over police investigation in drug trial
Romuakalou set for national duties
Closing gender gap could boost GDP per capita
Informal settlers express hope for upcoming budget
Bula sidelined for four weeks
Melanesian leaders call for unity amid global fragmentation
Fiji prioritizes climate investments
Proceeds from Natovi 7s to fund truck for students
New building permit system to modernize public service
Messi & Co. set for PSG showdown at Club World Cup
Police link child rape to rising drug use
Wallabies sharpening skills ahead of Lions and Fiji
Fiji teams up with Japan for stronger defenses
Fiji’s 3x3 Basketball eye World Cup and Commonwealth Games spots
Board vows to clear 16-year report backlog
Chua names Final Squad for OFC Women’s Nations Cup
Job numbers drop sharply in key industries
Wood and paint prices spike
Board eyes bigger returns for landowners
Kim Jong Un presides over key party meeting
Trump announces Israel-Iran ceasefire
UK to broaden security focus
Melanesian strength lies in shared vision, says PM
Fiji braces for heavy rain
Regional security strengthened with Fiji-France partnership
Iran ready to respond again if US acts
Russian attacks on Kyiv kill 10 and injure dozens
Iran fires missiles at US airbase in Qatar
Ban glue sales to kids, Council urges
Bad roads costing Labasa taxi operators
Tuiyabayaba locked in for 400m showdown in Palau
FCOSS urges new partnership
Suva Open scheduled for August
Thomas inducted into Hall of Fame
Council seeks funds for Big ‘Look Nasinu’ push
Only six? Guardiola disappointed despite commanding win
Vanua of Verata presents traditional gifts to Lau
Nadi Chamber aims to supercharge tourism and town services
New sugar sector boss tapped to rebuild industry
FCCC puts traders on notice
Fiji Red Cross holds branch training
Johnny Depp has 'no regrets' about Amber Heard defamation trial
Argentina's ex-President Kirchner, under house arrest
Youngsters ready for Australia tour
FHRADC seeks more funding
MSG positioned as strategic pillar amid Pacific geopolitical shifts
Bra-fitting initiative uplifts breast cancer survivors
Training targets climate and human rights action
China says US attack on Iran has damaged its credibility
Youth urged to embrace kava farming as viable industry
How to Train Your Dragon strikes box office gold again
Serbia halts ammunition sales to Israel
Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba to skip NATO summit
Lynn Hamilton, Sanford and Son and The Waltons actress, dies at 95
World awaits Iranian response after US hits nuclear sites
Cuban turns down offer to be considered Harris' VP
Alcohol disguised as Coke in classrooms
Lal shines at Vancouver Half Marathon
Police hunt driver after body found near Wailevu
Sprint queen eyes more medals
Tavatavanawai and Reece gets All Blacks call-up
Australia says it supports US strike, calls for return to diplomacy
Man jailed for killing host after grog session
PM assumes leadership of Melanesian bloc
Fiji taps global experts to fix health system gaps
Ralph Fiennes teases 28 Years Later sequel The Bone Temple
Panapasa court case postponed
Trump asks why there would not be 'regime change' in Iran
Pneumonia and diarrhoea killing many children, warns expert
Michael Jackson 'humiliated' by his dad as a child
Childers Hostel fire survivor marks 25th anniversary
US lawmakers call for Congress to review Trump’s Iran actions
Pakistan condemns Trump's actions
Police rule out murder in Aussie Hotel Manager’s death
Thieves target unattended gadgets
Training locals to save lives in remote islands
World braces for Iran's response to US strikes
Deans race heats up for SGS
Budget to power through global uncertainty
Monasavu millions still missing
Team Up drives key safeguarding and inclusion session for Team Fiji
Suicide bombing at Damascus church kills at least 15
Rise in screen use erodes parent-child connections
Elders still at risk despite legal penalties for abuse
Auditor flags gaps in iTaukei Affairs finances
Man to front court over alleged security breach
China backs RFMF tutorial program
Alcaraz beats Lehecka in Queen's final
Vondrousova beats qualifier Wang to win Berlin Open
Tree compensation talks begin
We couldn't match Ba's offer: Rewa FC president
Alleged security breach at PMs residence
All 7 BTS members are now done with mandatory service
Airlines keep avoiding Middle East airspace after US attack on Iran
India says it will never restore Indus water treaty with Pakistan
Healthy schools plan on hold
R. Kelly claims prison officials plotted to kill him. Judge denies his release
Psychologist strengthens Team Fiji’s mental game ahead of Palau
Calls for improved infrastructure ahead of budget
Call for daycare in hospitals
Alcaraz reaches Queen's final, Lehecka downs Draper
Police urged to lead or be left behind
One dead, several injured after fall from upper stand in Algeria
Major boost for tradie students to solve housing crisis