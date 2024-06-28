Vatukoula strike settlement

Vatukoula mine

Finance Minister Biman Prasad has announced a total payout of $9.2 million dollars towards the Vatukoula Mine strike settlement, the longest strike in the country’s history.

In 1991, 368 mine workers went on strike

The previous government had made a commitment to settle the strike in 2015 but was unable to do so.

Article continues after advertisement

The coalition government in collaboration with the Fiji Mining Workers Union and Fiji Trade Union Congress have reached a resolution.

Each of the 368 mining workers will be a paid $25, 000 each, with the first $10, 000 paid from this budget and the remainder of the $15, 000 paid in the next budget.