BSP commends Frank Hilton Organization’s $1m milestone

[Photo Credit: Amazing Wheelbarrow Race]

BSP has congratulated the Frank Hilton Organisation for raising an outstanding $1 million since the launch of its annual Wheelbarrow Race in 2016.

BSP Country Head Haroon Ali says the bank has supported the event from the beginning and this year doubled its contribution to $10,000.

He commended the Frank Hilton Organisation for its commitment to improving the lives of children with disabilities, noting that the $1 million milestone reflects the group’s vision and perseverance.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali also highlighted BSP’s participation in the Bara Battle, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to supporting vulnerable children.

Frank Hilton Organisation President Ritesh Dass expressed gratitude to BSP, other corporate sponsors, community groups, and individuals whose continued support has made the milestone possible.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.