Organizers of the Coral Coast Carnival are using the platform to advocate for breaking the waves of addiction not only on drugs but all sorts of addiction.

Speaking at the crowning night, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka emphasizes that addiction, like the unrelenting waves of the ocean, can erode the foundations of individuals, families and communities.

Gavoka is adamant that the people of Sigatoka will stand together and hold firm against a constant rhythm of the tide, so they can confront and overcome this challenge.

“Breaking the waves of addiction requires a collective response, a community anchored in resilience and driven by compassion. It calls on each of us to provide support, raise awareness, and foster an environment where individuals battling addiction can find strength and purpose.

Gavoka reminded the contestants that their presence signals the beginning of a journey, one that extends beyond the stage to touch lives, uplift communities, and make a meaningful difference.

He stated that true leadership is service to their neighbors, their community, and their nation, using their voice to champion causes, lifting others as they climb, and embracing the higher calling of service to humanity.